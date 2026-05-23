Aishwarya Rai Bachchan catches eye with baby pink cape gown in Cannes

CANNES: After making her first appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in a blue off-shoulder creation, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan soon stepped out in a flowy gown for the "Lights On Women's Worth" gala in a romantic blush pink ensemble by Sophie Couture.

Appearing on the French Riviera, the Cannes veteran embraced soft glamour in a custom baby pink gown featuring a heart-shaped fitted silk silhouette paired with a flowing chiffon cape and embellished floral detailing.

Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai shared glimpses of the appearance on Instagram and captioned it: "GIVING FABULOUS FEMININE @AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB IN @SOPHIECOUTURE".

The couture creation featured a strapless corseted bodice crafted with delicate Fortuny pleating and asymmetrical ruching designed to accentuate the waistline. Swarovski-crystal floral applique in shades of rose gold, copper and deep mauve cascaded elegantly from the bodice to the hips, adding texture and dimension to the pastel-toned outfit.