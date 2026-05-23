Rajkummar Rao-Keerthy Suresh starrer Raftaar’s release postponed

Taking to his instagram page, Rajkummar Rao posted, “They say building a dream takes time, but living it takes even more hustle! RAFTAAR is not just a film, it's our first step into the theatrical world, a labour of belief, grit and countless dreams. When something is this personal and special, it deserves the time to grow into something truly memorable. That's why we are now arriving, in cinemas, on 16 October for the extended Dussehra weekend.” It is to be noted that Raftaar marks the maiden theatrical venture for Patralekhaa’s Kampa Films.