Rajkummar Rao-Keerthy Suresh starrer Raftaar’s release postponed

We had earlier reported that the makers of Raftaar had set a July release for the film. On Friday evening, the makers officially postponed the release to Dussehra weekend, on October 16. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, Raftaar stars Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh in the lead cast.
Taking to his instagram page, Rajkummar Rao posted, “They say building a dream takes time, but living it takes even more hustle! RAFTAAR is not just a film, it's our first step into the theatrical world, a labour of belief, grit and countless dreams. When something is this personal and special, it deserves the time to grow into something truly memorable. That's why we are now arriving, in cinemas, on 16 October for the extended Dussehra weekend.” It is to be noted that Raftaar marks the maiden theatrical venture for Patralekhaa’s Kampa Films.
“When you see Raftaar, you won't just watch a film, you'll recognise the hustle, the ambition, the fear and the hope that drive every dream. Thank you for being our strength. We are almost there... The hustle and Raftaar (pace) of our dreams is full on!,” Rajkummar added in his announcement note.
Raftaar is set in a high-stakes world where ambition builds empires, and success comes at a price, revolving around a charged relationship between a driven man and an equally ambitious woman whose hunger to win begins to clash with their love. Besides Rajkummar and Keerthy, the film features Rajat Kapoor, Tanya Maniktala, Rohan Verma, and Anurag Thakur. The story and screenplay are penned by Rohan Narula. Irshad Kamil and Varun Grover are onboard as lyricists, while the score is being composed by Sachet Parampara and Achint Thakar. Mayur Sharma is the production designer.
Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has another project in the pipeline — the official biopic of Sourav Ganguly being directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film, tentatively titled Dada, went on floors a few weeks ago.