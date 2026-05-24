Kangana Ranaut calls Vyjayanthimala ‘heavenly’, pays tribute to cinema legend

MUMBAI: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has praised veteran actor and classical dancer Vyjayanthimala on social media, describing her as “heavenly” while celebrating her enduring contribution to Indian cinema and dance.
Ranaut shared a vintage clip of Vyjayanthimala performing a classical dance routine in traditional attire on her Instagram Stories. Alongside the video, she posted a heartfelt note admiring the veteran star’s grace and artistic brilliance.
“Gentle reminder not everyone who lives on earth is human; some are heavenly and born only to be worshipped by mere mortals,” Ranaut wrote, adding the hashtag #Vyjayanthimala.
The tribute highlights Vyjayanthimala’s immense influence on Indian cinema and classical dance. Widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s earliest female superstars, she played a pivotal role in bringing Bharatanatyam and semi-classical dance forms into mainstream Bollywood storytelling.
Born on 13 August 1933, Vyjayanthimala began her acting career at the age of 16 with the Tamil film Vaazhkai in 1949 before making her Hindi cinema debut with Bahar in 1951. She rose to nationwide prominence following the success of Nagin in 1954 and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in classics including Devdas, Madhumati, Gunga Jumna, Sangam and Jewel Thief.
Her on-screen pairing with legendary actor Dilip Kumar remains one of the most celebrated collaborations in Indian film history.
Beyond cinema, Vyjayanthimala gained international recognition for her mastery of Bharatanatyam, performing on prestigious global stages, including at the United Nations General Assembly. Many of her memorable dance performances were complemented by the playback singing of Lata Mangeshkar, including the iconic track Hothon Pe Aisi Baat.
Over the years, Vyjayanthimala also pursued a career in public service. Invited into politics by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, she served as a Lok Sabha MP from 1984 to 1991 and was later nominated to the Rajya Sabha from 1993 to 1999.
The veteran star has received several of India’s highest civilian honours, including the Padma Shri in 1968, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1982, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2024.
Meanwhile, Ranaut is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, directed by Manoj Tapadia. The film, inspired by the unsung heroes of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is scheduled to release in theatres on 12 June 2026.
(With inputs from ANI)