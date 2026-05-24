Kangana Ranaut calls Vyjayanthimala ‘heavenly’, pays tribute to cinema legend

MUMBAI: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has praised veteran actor and classical dancer Vyjayanthimala on social media, describing her as “heavenly” while celebrating her enduring contribution to Indian cinema and dance.

Ranaut shared a vintage clip of Vyjayanthimala performing a classical dance routine in traditional attire on her Instagram Stories. Alongside the video, she posted a heartfelt note admiring the veteran star’s grace and artistic brilliance.

“Gentle reminder not everyone who lives on earth is human; some are heavenly and born only to be worshipped by mere mortals,” Ranaut wrote, adding the hashtag #Vyjayanthimala.

The tribute highlights Vyjayanthimala’s immense influence on Indian cinema and classical dance. Widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s earliest female superstars, she played a pivotal role in bringing Bharatanatyam and semi-classical dance forms into mainstream Bollywood storytelling.

Born on 13 August 1933, Vyjayanthimala began her acting career at the age of 16 with the Tamil film Vaazhkai in 1949 before making her Hindi cinema debut with Bahar in 1951. She rose to nationwide prominence following the success of Nagin in 1954 and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in classics including Devdas, Madhumati, Gunga Jumna, Sangam and Jewel Thief.

Her on-screen pairing with legendary actor Dilip Kumar remains one of the most celebrated collaborations in Indian film history.