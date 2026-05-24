Manjari Makijany to direct documentary ‘Discovering Sambha’ on father Mac Mohan, unveiled at Cannes 2026

CANNES: Emmy-nominated filmmaker Manjari Makijany is set to direct Discovering Sambha, a feature documentary on her father, veteran Indian actor Mac Mohan, according to Variety. The project, structured as an official India–Australia co-production, was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

Production is scheduled to begin later this year, with a release targeted for 2027. The documentary will draw on archival footage, family recollections and testimonies from colleagues, exploring themes of identity, legacy, and the intersection between cinema and personal memory.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, founder and director of the Film Heritage Foundation, who recently worked on the restoration of Sholay, has joined the project as an advisor.

“As much as the heroes of his time, Mac Mohan had a fan following of his own. No matter how big or small the role, he left an indelible mark on audiences who continue to remember him with great fondness,” Dungarpur said, as quoted by Variety.

Manjari Makijany, who leads Asia Pacific Pictures alongside producer Emmanuel Pappas (Maya), described the project as a deeply personal and cathartic experience. “For much of the world, my father was Sambha. There is so much to him I am still discovering through people who knew him before me. This is an emotional process of rediscovering the man I miss the most, my father,” she said.