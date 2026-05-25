Akshay Kumar to star in alien action thriller ‘Samuk’, set for 2027 release

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set to reunite with producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah for his upcoming film titled “Samuk”.

Billed as one of India’s biggest alien action spectacles, the film is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.

The project blends survival horror and alien thriller elements on an international scale, according to a press release.

It will be directed by Kanishk Varma.

Kumar said he is excited to explore a new genre.

“Yes, I’ve signed this film. I found the script and subject of Samuk fascinating. An alien thriller is a completely new genre for me and for our films. I am very excited about it,” he said in a statement.

The makers aim to push Indian commercial cinema into unexplored territory by combining grounded action storytelling with practical effects and high-end visual world-building.

“We always try to challenge ourselves with different genres, and Samuk is something Indian cinema hasn’t attempted before. Our aim is to create a world-class alien thriller for audiences,” Shah said.