Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba*ds of Bollywood’, Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Black Warrant’ win big at SWA Awards 2026

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Black Warrant emerged as major winners at the 7th Screenwriters Association Awards.

The event, which celebrates outstanding films, series and television shows of 2025 for their storytelling, was held on Saturday in Mumbai.

Khan’s Netflix series, released in 2025, won the Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Screenplay award, shared by Khan, Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. It also won the Web Comedy/Musical/Romance – Best Dialogue award, credited to Khan.

Black Warrant, starring Zahan Kapoor, won two honours: Web Drama – Best Screenplay, awarded to Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay, and TV/Web – Best Lyrics for the song Naseeba, written by Anvita Dutt.

Filmmaker Aranya Sahay was named Best Debut for Humans in the Loop.

Smita Singh won Web Drama – Best Story for Khauf, while Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia and Tamal were recognised in the Web Drama – Best Screenplay category for Paatal Lok – Season 2.