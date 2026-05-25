FWICE bars members from working with Ranveer Singh after his last-minute exit from 'Don 3'

MUMBAI: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Monday said its more than four lakh members would not work with Ranveer Singh following his last-minute exit from Don 3, which had been in the making for three years.

Farhan Akhtar and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani had filed a complaint against Singh before the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), which then referred the matter to FWICE for further intervention.

Don 3, which was to reboot the successful franchise for a third time with a new lead actor, was yet to begin shooting. The producers claim more than Rs 45 crore had already been spent during the pre-production phase.

“We will not work with Ranveer Singh after today whether it is cameraman, spot boy, lightmen or anyone else from our side. This non-cooperation will continue till the dispute is cleared.

“An artist becomes an artist because of the people, because of the members who work with us, the technicians, those who watch the movies. You leave a film which many people have worked on for three years,” FWICE honorary general secretary Ashok Dubey said at a press conference.

“We wrote a letter to you but there was no reply so no member from FWICE will work with you,” he added.

FWICE is the primary trade union and umbrella organisation for film and television workers in India. According to its website, the organisation was formed in 1956.

Apart from safeguarding the interests of its members, the body also mediates disputes involving artists, technicians and production studios.