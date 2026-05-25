Akshay Kumar to headline alien action-thriller Samuk

Director Kanishk revealed that the film was inspired by his fascination with elite security forces and iconic sci-fi horror films. “Samuk was born from my love for the SPG world and survival thrillers like Alien and Predator. Bringing those influences together with Akshay sir has been surreal.” He also emphasised the film’s reliance on practical effects. “I always wanted the creature to feel physically real on set. That old-school tactile horror is what made films like Alien timeless.”