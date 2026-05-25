Akshay Kumar to headline alien action-thriller Samuk

Akshay Kumar is set to headline India’s first alien action-thriller. Titled Samuk, the film will be directed by Kanishk Varma (Sanak, Inside Edge) and is being backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.
As per a press note shared by the makers, “the project will see Akshay Kumar returning to a proper large-scale action role, with the film blending survival horror and alien thriller elements on an international scale.”
The film has been described as “a highly cinematic survival alien thriller that combines practical creature effects, military realism and old-school horror aesthetics inspired by iconic Hollywood franchises like Alien and Predator.”
Director Kanishk revealed that the film was inspired by his fascination with elite security forces and iconic sci-fi horror films. “Samuk was born from my love for the SPG world and survival thrillers like Alien and Predator. Bringing those influences together with Akshay sir has been surreal.” He also emphasised the film’s reliance on practical effects. “I always wanted the creature to feel physically real on set. That old-school tactile horror is what made films like Alien timeless.”
The film also brings together a major international technical team from Hollywood franchise filmmaking. Acclaimed creature FX designer Alec Gillis has joined the project to design and create the film’s alien creature. Alec is best known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises, including Alien: Romulus (2024). The film’s action will be overseen by British stunt coordinator Luke Tumber, whose credits include Mission: Impossible, the Venom films, Star Wars, No Time To Die and Marvel’s Vision Quest.
Talking about working with Akshay, Alec said, “He has the physicality of Jason Statham and the likeability of Tom Cruise. The challenge is creating a monster worthy of facing him. My goal is to create an alien nemesis in Samuk whose energy and screen charisma equal Mr Kumar's. Defeating this new classic movie monster will not be an easy task, even for him.”
Akshay also confirmed being a part of the film. “Yes, I have signed this film. I found the script and subject of Samuk fascinating. Alien thriller is a totally new genre for me and also for our films. I am very excited about it,” he shared.
Akshay has been part of another alien film, Shirish Kunder's Joker (2012).
Producer Vipul Shah concluded, “We always try to challenge ourselves with different genres, and Samuk is something Indian cinema hasn’t attempted before. Our aim is to create a world-class alien thriller for audiences.”
Samuk is currently being developed as a large-scale pan-Indian theatrical film. It is expected to go on floors soon.