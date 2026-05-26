Esha Deol pens emotional tribute as Hema Malini accepts Dharmendra’s posthumous Padma Vibhushan

Sharing photographs and videos from the ceremony on Instagram Stories, Esha described the occasion as “a moment of pride” and “a moment of emotion”.

She wrote that the family deeply wished Dharmendra had been present to receive the honour himself, imagining him dressed in his trademark crisp white shirt and blue suit, “looking as handsome as always”.

Esha added that Hema Malini represented the family at the ceremony, while Ahana represented all six of Dharmendra’s children, becoming emotional as she applauded their father’s legacy.

Calling him a man they “love, cherish and miss”, Esha ended her note by saying he would remain “forever in our hearts”.

Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated stars, died in November 2025 at the age of 89. During a career spanning several decades, he appeared in more than 300 films.

(With inputs from PTI)