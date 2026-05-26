TVF’s The Pyramid Scheme gets a premiere date

TVF President Vijay Koshy shared, “With this series, we wanted to explore ambition, validation, and the world of pyramid schemes. With Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey’s brilliant vision, along with a powerhouse cast that brings intensity and authenticity to every character, we believe The Pyramid Scheme will be a compelling watch.” Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India, said, “At Prime Video, we remain committed to championing authentic, emotionally resonant stories that reflect the diverse voices and aspirations of India. Our longstanding association with The Viral Fever further strengthens this unique storytelling vision. This series brings to life the relatable themes of ambition and aspiration, balancing humour, drama, and emotions with authenticity and emotional depth. ”