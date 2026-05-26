TVF’s The Pyramid Scheme gets a premiere date

On Monday, Prime Video announced the premiere date for their upcoming series The Pyramid Scheme. Starring Paramvir Singh Cheema, Ranvir Shorey and Shekhar Suman in the lead, the TVF series will begin streaming on June 5.
Set against the backdrop of Haridwar, The Pyramid Scheme follows Goldy (Paramvir Singh Cheema), an enterprising young man chasing a better life who somehow finds himself pulled into the flashy, weirdly convincing world of pyramid marketing. As he joins hands with the grounded and deeply sincere Manoj Srivastava (Ranvir Shorey), what begin as aspirations for a better life soon spirals into something darker, driven by greed, ambition, and betrayal. The series promises to capture the human cost of the hustle culture, and ambition, greed, and the risky world of quick money.
The series is created by Shreyansh Pandey, who is also the series director alongside Ashish R Shukla. Akshendra Mishra is the scriptwriter.
The ensemble cast includes Aanjjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, and Ashish Raghava, Akhilendra Mishra, Smita Bansal, Vijay Kumar, Indresh Malik, Ravi Bhel, Sushant Singh, Sonal Jha, and Sadanand Patil.
TVF President Vijay Koshy shared, “With this series, we wanted to explore ambition, validation, and the world of pyramid schemes. With Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey’s brilliant vision, along with a powerhouse cast that brings intensity and authenticity to every character, we believe The Pyramid Scheme will be a compelling watch.” Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India, said, “At Prime Video, we remain committed to championing authentic, emotionally resonant stories that reflect the diverse voices and aspirations of India. Our longstanding association with The Viral Fever further strengthens this unique storytelling vision. This series brings to life the relatable themes of ambition and aspiration, balancing humour, drama, and emotions with authenticity and emotional depth. ”
TVF and Prime Video have previously collaborated on successful shows like Panchayat, Sapne vs Everyone, Aspirants, and Gram Chikitsalay.