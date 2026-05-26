12th Fail actor Anshumaan Pushkar: There is a lot of pressure to build a social media following

Misconception lies at the heart of Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel, a crime-drama series currently streaming on ZEE5. The show, directed by Jai Basantu Singh, aims to dispel notions about the launda-naach (Boy-dance) culture that’s prevalent in Bihar and eastern UP. Anshumaan Pushkar, who plays Bablu, the protagonist in Satrangi, understands the landscape and the misconceptions it invites all too well. He says, “This world is very wrongly represented. I know what people think of it, and most of it is not complimentary. Those who understand it a little more deeply know that this is a performing art that was initiated to educate society. Over time, however, people have come to associate it with vulgarity.”
Further talking about the class-based origins of the art form, and what Satrangi intended to do with it, Anshumaan adds, “The launda naach performers often come from a downtrodden place in a caste-driven society. For them, the performance is about survival. Even though they want to practice it in a better way, they cannot because the audience perceives it differently. The story is also about social injustice and those who are invisible to those in power. Satrangi is the story of this power game, the story of manipulation.”
Mahvash, who plays the female protagonist Aarti in the series, believes cinema has to be a reflection of society. She adds, “The best part about Satrangi is that we're not preaching or teaching, but just showing the truth. OTT has immense reach and, in that sense, shows on the platform have an even greater responsibility than theatrical films to move society forward. So even if one family tomorrow sits together and has a real conversation about launda naach or whatever happens in this caste system, that means we accomplished something.” The RJ-turned-actor who is also venturing into film production with the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Section 108, says she will ensure to carry a similar perspective in her own production works. She says, “No matter what medium filmmakers are choosing, cinema is a big responsibility, and you should be responsible for what you're making. As a producer, I'll make sure that I carry this responsibility of taking society forward and breaking existing stereotypes.”
Anshumaan, who rose to fame with his work in shows like Jamtara (2020) and Grahan (2021), also earned a lot of praise with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail (2023), where he played Gauri Bhaiyya, a tenacious UPSC aspirant who bravely restarts his life with a new direction after failing to crack the entrance exam, inspiring the protagonist in his endeavours. Anshumaan’s upcoming projects include the NTR Jr - Prashanth Neel film Dragon. Talking about the differences in his approach to acting in movies and long-format shows, Anshumaan says, “In cinema, you might get more time to cultivate the emotion properly. However, the benefit of long-format shows is that, because of their long, continuous shoots, you get a complete sense of the story universe. It becomes hard to differentiate your life from that of the character’s, albeit in a good way.” Anshumaan has no qualms in admitting that the physical challenges and time constraints for an OTT series are more daunting, and yet adds, “As an actor who got his identity because of OTT shows, I have no problem with the challenges it brings along. It’s all good.”
On a light-hearted note, the Jamtara actor also talks about another underrated challenge: Maintaining the social media game. “There is a lot of pressure to build followers. Presently, social media is a significant part of your curriculum, and this cannot be denied. While I am very laidback in that regard, it also gives you a space to showcase another side of your personality that doesn’t get a space in your on-screen work. So yes, it’s justified pressure,” he says.
Meanwhile, the challenges for Mahvash were of a different kind. A popular RJ and content creator since 2019, Mahvash never had acting plans. Recalling her first day on the sets, Mahvash says, “I was very nervous. It's easy to set up a camera at home and make faces, but when there's a room full of people with everybody looking at you, it is difficult to emote. However, the moment the camera switched on, I felt at home. I did struggle a bit initially with certain expressions and emotions, but then I learnt the craft from teachers and began observing other actors and practising in front of the mirror. I believe I am still learning.”
Mahvash also recalls her journey before movies, and how much life has changed since. “When I was working as an RJ, my only motivation was to be at the forefront and talk directly to people. I was naive; I had no specific goals. When a senior RJ asked me what would make me the happiest, I said, ‘When I start getting a six-figure salary.’ Today, I can probably make a lot more money by creating reels. So, if I’ve turned to acting and production, it’s also for the opportunities this provides,” she concludes.