12th Fail actor Anshumaan Pushkar: There is a lot of pressure to build a social media following

Anshumaan, who rose to fame with his work in shows like Jamtara (2020) and Grahan (2021), also earned a lot of praise with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail (2023), where he played Gauri Bhaiyya, a tenacious UPSC aspirant who bravely restarts his life with a new direction after failing to crack the entrance exam, inspiring the protagonist in his endeavours. Anshumaan’s upcoming projects include the NTR Jr - Prashanth Neel film Dragon. Talking about the differences in his approach to acting in movies and long-format shows, Anshumaan says, “In cinema, you might get more time to cultivate the emotion properly. However, the benefit of long-format shows is that, because of their long, continuous shoots, you get a complete sense of the story universe. It becomes hard to differentiate your life from that of the character’s, albeit in a good way.” Anshumaan has no qualms in admitting that the physical challenges and time constraints for an OTT series are more daunting, and yet adds, “As an actor who got his identity because of OTT shows, I have no problem with the challenges it brings along. It’s all good.”