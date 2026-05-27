Matchbox Shots to adapt book on 2017 Gurugram school murder case

MUMBAI: Production house Matchbox Shots has acquired the screen rights to The Gurugram School Murder, a book by veteran crime journalist Leena Dhankhar based on the killing of a seven-year-old boy inside a Gurugram school in 2017.

The production house, mentored by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and known for backing titles such as Andhadhun, Scoop, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Khauf, said the adaptation has the support of the victim’s family.

The case concerns the murder of Prince, whose body was found with his throat slit in a school bathroom on 8 September 2017 at an elite Gurugram school.

The incident triggered widespread outrage over child safety in private schools.

Dhankhar’s book, published in 2024, examines how local police initially accused a school bus conductor before the CBI arrested a student from the same school, alleging he committed the crime to delay examinations.

Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots, who is leading the project, said the case reveals “dark truths about the pressures shaping young children in contemporary urban India”.

“What happened in this case is every parent’s worst nightmare. Our commitment is to tell this story with the carefully researched nuance it deserves,” Routray said in a statement.