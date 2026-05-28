Made in India, starring Jim Sarbh and Naseeruddin Shah, gets premiere date

After Rocket Boys, Jim Sarbh will soon be seen headlining another period biopic drama titled Made in India: A Titan Story. The official trailer of the MX Player original series was unveiled on Tuesday. The makers also announced the premiere date for the show. Made In India will begin streaming on MX Player on June 3.
Also featuring Naseeruddin Shah, who plays JRD Tata, Made in India is largely set in the 1980s, promises to tell the story of Xerxes Desai, a Tata Press employee who ends up heading India’s first start-up success as his pursuits lead to the birth of Titan watches and its iconic brands, in the face of countless bureaucratic hurdles, market challenges, and personal sacrifices.
Robbie Grewal helms direction for the show, while Karan Vyas is the scriptwriter. The show, based on real events, also features Vaibhav Tatrawadi, Namita Dubey, Kaveri Seth and Lakshvir Saran in the ensemble cast.
Made in India is produced by Prabhleen Sandhu, Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar jointly under the banners of Almighty Motion Picture & T-Series Films.