Karisma Kapoor says she initially turned down ‘Brown’ before being won over by its complex lead character

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor has revealed that she initially rejected the opportunity to star in the upcoming crime thriller series Brown, admitting she was reluctant to spend an extended period filming in Kolkata.
Speaking to ANI, Kapoor said she had first declined the role before a meeting with director Abhinay Deo changed her mind.
"Initially, I refused the role in Brown. I thought, ‘How will I stay in Kolkata for so many days?’ So I turned it down. Then I met Abhinay. After hearing about the role, the character and the rawness of it, I said yes, and here I am," she said.
The actress described her character as both fragile and resilient, adding that viewers would appreciate the complexity she brings to the screen.
"It was very challenging and incredibly exciting for me. She is broken, yet strong. She has both softness and toughness. I think audiences will see the uniqueness in her," Kapoor added.
Reflecting on her career, Kapoor said she now approaches work differently after beginning her acting journey at a young age.
"I’m at a different stage now. I don’t like working constantly because I’ve already done that. I started very young. I have a different pace and mindset. I work from the heart. If I genuinely like something, I’ll do it. Otherwise, I won’t," she said.
Co-star Soni Razdan praised the show's realistic portrayal of relationships, particularly the mother-daughter dynamic.
"It felt very real, which is quite unusual. The typical clichéd mother-daughter scenes weren’t there, and that made it enjoyable. I also felt there was a genuine connection. It was challenging as well because the director wouldn’t accept anything superficial from me. The character was written in a very specific way and is quite complex," Razdan said.
Actor Jisshu Sengupta, who plays a pivotal role in the series, highlighted the importance of silence in the storytelling.
"I believe in silence. There are moments in films and series where silence is essential, and Brown has many such moments where it adds depth to the story," he said.
Surya Sharma, who portrays police officer Arjun Sinha, said his character balances personal emotions with professional responsibilities.
"I’m playing Arjun Sinha, a police officer leading what appears to be a normal life. At home he deals with one set of pressures, while the outside world presents another. The role combines both emotional and professional aspects," Sharma explained.
Director Abhinay Deo said his aim was to create a deeply human story that audiences could relate to.
"I wanted it to become a human story. I wanted viewers to see themselves in these characters, their traumas, struggles, fears and anguish. We all have grey shades. While making Brown, I wanted to create a series that would make people think," he said.
The trailer for Brown was unveiled on Saturday. The neo-noir psychological crime thriller stars Karisma Kapoor as Rita Brown, a once-celebrated police officer who has fallen from grace and struggles with alcoholism while confronting the ghosts of her past.
Also starring Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta and Soni Razdan, the series is set against the atmospheric backdrop of Kolkata.
Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios, Brown will premiere on ZEE5 on 5 June.
(With inputs from ANI)