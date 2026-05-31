Karisma Kapoor says she initially turned down ‘Brown’ before being won over by its complex lead character

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor has revealed that she initially rejected the opportunity to star in the upcoming crime thriller series Brown, admitting she was reluctant to spend an extended period filming in Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor said she had first declined the role before a meeting with director Abhinay Deo changed her mind.

"Initially, I refused the role in Brown. I thought, ‘How will I stay in Kolkata for so many days?’ So I turned it down. Then I met Abhinay. After hearing about the role, the character and the rawness of it, I said yes, and here I am," she said.

The actress described her character as both fragile and resilient, adding that viewers would appreciate the complexity she brings to the screen.

"It was very challenging and incredibly exciting for me. She is broken, yet strong. She has both softness and toughness. I think audiences will see the uniqueness in her," Kapoor added.

Reflecting on her career, Kapoor said she now approaches work differently after beginning her acting journey at a young age.

"I’m at a different stage now. I don’t like working constantly because I’ve already done that. I started very young. I have a different pace and mindset. I work from the heart. If I genuinely like something, I’ll do it. Otherwise, I won’t," she said.

Co-star Soni Razdan praised the show's realistic portrayal of relationships, particularly the mother-daughter dynamic.

"It felt very real, which is quite unusual. The typical clichéd mother-daughter scenes weren’t there, and that made it enjoyable. I also felt there was a genuine connection. It was challenging as well because the director wouldn’t accept anything superficial from me. The character was written in a very specific way and is quite complex," Razdan said.