Suniel Shetty urges sports push for children, says it steers them away from negative influences

NAGPUR: Actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday stressed the importance of promoting sports among children, saying it helps keep them focused and away from negative influences.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Khasdar (Sansad) Krida Mahotsav, Shetty said his own life has been positively shaped by his passion for sport.

“If anything positive has happened in my life, it has happened solely and only because of my love for sports,” he said. “It is necessary to promote sports to divert children’s attention from every wrong thing.”