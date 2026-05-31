Suniel Shetty urges sports push for children, says it steers them away from negative influences

NAGPUR: Actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday stressed the importance of promoting sports among children, saying it helps keep them focused and away from negative influences.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Khasdar (Sansad) Krida Mahotsav, Shetty said his own life has been positively shaped by his passion for sport.
“If anything positive has happened in my life, it has happened solely and only because of my love for sports,” he said. “It is necessary to promote sports to divert children’s attention from every wrong thing.”
He added that sports, health and wellness together can play a key role in guiding young people in the right direction. “This is the cure for it. Sports, health and wellness. If we educate them, it will make a big difference,” he said, noting the growing participation of children in sporting activities in cities like Nagpur.
Shetty also said regular involvement in sport helps maintain discipline and fitness. “When children focus on sports, they do not have time for anything else,” he said.
The actor was in Nagpur to inaugurate the Khasdar (Sansad) Krida Mahotsav in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The multi-sport event will run from 31 May to 7 June.
(With inputs from ANI)