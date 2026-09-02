Hunkkaar teaser: Aneet Padda exhibits quiet resolve as she goes against a godman

The teaser begins with 17-year-old Meenu Rawat (Aneet) sitting at a police station and filing a complaint against a godman ‘Baapji’. Quick-cut shots show us the extent and impact of the godman’s empire. Fatima is seen as the cop who is leading the case. Zeeshan and Ram are seen as the lawyers who might represent opposite sides in the courtroom over the case. The teaser, however, focusses more on Meenu’s resolve and unwillingness to leave the station till her complaint is registered.