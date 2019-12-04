Yash back to work, to resume shoot for KGF Chapter 2 after paternity leave

By Express News Service

Yash is back to work after his paternity leave and will join the team of KGF Chapter 2 from Wednesday. The Rocking Star of Sandalwood and Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child on October 3, and celebrated the first birthday of daughter, Ayra, on Monday.

The actor will return to the sets of Prashanth Neel’s directorial in Bengaluru, where a two-day shooting schedule is planned.

The team will later head to Ballari, where they will shoot some major portions of the film. KGF Chapter 1, made under the banner of Hombale Films, was the first Kannada film to have a pan-India release in 2018.

It created quite a sensation across the country, raising Yash’s stardom to new heights. Viewers are eagerly looking forward to KGF Chapter 2 as well, especially with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt coming into the picture as the character, Adheera.

While it is also being said that Raveena Tandon will be joining the cast, an official announcement is yet to be made by the production house.

The film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur, has Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead. It consists of an ensemble cast, including Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Nassar, Vasishta Simha, Malavika Avinash, and Ramchandra Raju.

The film is expected to be released in 2020. It has Ravi Basur scoring the music, while Bhuvan Gowda and Shivakumar have handled the cinematography and the art department, respectively.