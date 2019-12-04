Home Entertainment Kannada

Yash back to work, to resume shoot for KGF Chapter 2 after paternity leave

The actor will return to the sets of Prashanth Neel’s directorial in Bengaluru, where a two-day shooting schedule is planned.

Published: 04th December 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Actors Radhika Pandit and Yash with their daughter Ayra.

Actors Radhika Pandit and Yash with their daughter Ayra. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Yash is back to work after his paternity leave and will join the team of KGF Chapter 2 from Wednesday. The Rocking Star of Sandalwood and Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child on October 3, and celebrated the first birthday of daughter, Ayra, on Monday.

The actor will return to the sets of Prashanth Neel’s directorial in Bengaluru, where a two-day shooting schedule is planned.

The team will later head to Ballari, where they will shoot some major portions of the film. KGF Chapter 1, made under the banner of Hombale Films, was the first Kannada film to have a pan-India release in 2018.

It created quite a sensation across the country, raising Yash’s stardom to new heights. Viewers are eagerly looking forward to KGF Chapter 2 as well, especially with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt coming into the picture as the character, Adheera.

While it is also being said that Raveena Tandon will be joining the cast, an official announcement is yet to be made by the production house.

The film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur, has Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead. It consists of an ensemble cast, including Achyuth Kumar, Anant Nag, Nassar,  Vasishta Simha, Malavika Avinash, and Ramchandra Raju.

The film is expected to be released in 2020. It has Ravi Basur scoring the music, while Bhuvan Gowda and Shivakumar have handled the cinematography and the art department, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KGF Chapter 2 Yash Yash KGF 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Video
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp