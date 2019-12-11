Home Entertainment Kannada

Dhananjay’s character in 'Daali' will take off from he left in 'Tagaru'

Dhananjay became popular as Daali with Tagaru, and taking complete advantage of this is director Prabhu Srinivas.

By Express News Service

The latter’s upcoming film, produced by Yogesh Narayan, is not only titled Daali, but the titular role played by Dhananjay will be a continuation of the character he played in  Suri’s directorial.

“That’s one of the reasons behind our decision to set the film in Lucknow,” says director Prabhu Srinivas, who will start shooting for the film on December 23.

“Dhananjay, who played the villain Daali in Tagaru, will continue with the same character. However, the twist here is that he takes a turn in his life to become a hero,” explains the director, giving a sneak peek into the hero’s character. “The shooting is scheduled for around 25 days in Lucknow. The other half of the portions will be shot entirely in Bengaluru,” he adds.

With two female leads, Daali will see Rachita Ram sharing screen space with Dhananjay for the first time, while Bhavya Trika will make her debut. The latter is based in Chennai, and has been a part of at least 200 commercials in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. 

Anoop Seelin has been signed up to compose the music, and lyrics will be written by Jayant Kaikini and Nagendra Prasad. Srinivas Devamasam, who has worked as an assistant to cinematographer PC Sriram, will be handling the camerawork for Daali. Vinod will be choreographing the stunt sequences.

