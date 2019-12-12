Darshan’s third release 'Odeya' in 2019 creates buzz

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan’s upcoming film this Thursday, Odeya, seems to be creating a huge buzz. This will be the Challenging Star’s third film in a row in 2019, with earlier films being Yajamana, which released in March, and Munirathna Kurukshetra, which released in August. Both the films had a successful run at the box office, and fans are looking to carry forward the celebration with Odeya as well. And the excitement is quite evident, with Odeya getting a rousing welcome across Karnataka and fans showering their love by celebrating the release of his film with roadshows, life-size cutouts, and bursting crackers.

Inspired by AjithKumar’s Tamil film, Veeram, Odeya, will be the third time that producer Sandesh Nagaraj, actor Darshan and director MD Shridhar are coming together. “The success of my previous two films —Porki and Bulbul — has been good, with both of them seeing a 100-day run. That’s one of the reasons we like to work together,” says the director about Odeya which yet again collsoborates music director Arjun Janya who has previously composed music for Chakravarthy and Tarak. Meanwhile, the film’s cinematography is handled by Krishna Kumar. The family entertainer consists of a large cast, including model-turned-actor Sanah Thimmayya, who is foraying onto the big screen along with Yashas, Pankaj, Niranjan, Samarth, Ravi Shankar, Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, and Avinash.