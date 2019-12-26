'Roberrt' first look is here

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan’s fans were in for a celebration mode on Christmas day. The first look motion poster of the actor’s upcoming film, Roberrt, was released on the festive occasion, and it started trending on the social media within hours of its release. “Everyone was curious about Darshan’s look presented by us in Roberrt,” says director Tharun.

The film’s first poster, which had shown a young boy in Rama’s avatar, while Darshan was seen as a Hanuman, was released last Christmas, followed by two more posters unveiled on Ramzan and Deepavali, respectively. “I always felt that it is nice to celebrate our films on a festival, and I didn’t find a better day than Christmas to reveal Roberrt look,” he says.

Darshan’s stylish and rugged look, who is sporting a trendy leather jacket, long messy hair with a bandana, Roberrt is presented in a never-seen-before avatar. The director has also brought in the elements that sketch the film’s theme — Darshan wielding a gun, the truck in the background, and the ambiance that is said to have relevance in the entire film.

Roberrt has been shot in various locations in Puducherry, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The team has just come back from Varanasi, where they canned some important portions. “In the 105-day shooting schedule, we are now left with two song sequences to shoot, which we plan to resume on the New Year. This will be followed by another track, and that will wrap up the film,” says Tharun.

The movie is produced by Umapathy Films, and the crew includes music director Arjun Janya and cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj. Roberrt marks the debut of actor Asha Bhat in Kannada cinema. It also features Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist. Vinod Prabhakar and Chikanna also play prominent roles.

Roberrt, one of the most anticipated films of 2020, is likely to get a summer release.