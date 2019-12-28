Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar to grace 'Salaga audio launch' ceremony

The audio rights of Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut, produced by Srikanth, have been bagged by A2 Music; Charan Raj has composed five songs for the film

Published: 28th December 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Duniya Vijay and Dhananjay

By Express News Service

Actor Duniya Vijay, who is wielding the megaphone for the first time for Salaga, has had a good run so far for his debut directorial venture. The shooting of the film, featuring Dhananjay in a cop avatar, has been completed recently. The makers had recreated Kadalekai Parishe at Basavangudi, where they shot the last bit of the climax portions.

The team is now in the last phase of shooting, with only the introductory track sequence pending. Meanwhile, they are gearing up for a grand audio launch on January 5, which will be attended by none than Century Star Shivarajkumar. The Salaga producer has been an ardent fan of the actor for years now, as the duo had come together for his first production, Targaru, which was directed by Suri.

“Shivanna’s participation as the chief guest for the audio launch makes it further special for Salaga,” says the producer. The audio rights of the album, which has music composed by Charan Raj, have been bagged by A2 Music, owned by Ashwini Productions. Salaga is said to be an action entertainer made with a high budget.

Producer Srikanth is particular that it should be released on February 23, which was also the release date of Vijay’s landmark film, Duniya, directed by Suri, in 2007. Salaga has cinematography by Shiva Seena. It comes with a host of actors, including Sanjana Anand as the female lead, along with Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao, Sudhi, and Yash Shetty.

Shivarajkumar Salaga audio launch

