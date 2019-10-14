INTERVIEW | Expect no shades of 'KISS' in 'Bharaate', says actress Sreeleela

By Express News Service

The past month has been hectic and exciting for Sreeleela. The actor, who was showered with appreciation for her debut role in 'KISS', now looks forward to the release of her second film, 'Bharaate'.

The film, directed by Chethan Kumar, stars Sriimurali in the lead role. It has received a U/A certificate from the censor board, and is set to hit theatres on October 18.

'Bharaate means sound, and according to Sreeleela, it holds an important meaning for people, and is different from echo.

“Sound is the first thing you hear, and it’s something that makes a difference in everybody’s life. In 'Bharaate', the expressions of sounds are played through various emotions, laughter, love, action,” she says.

Sreeleela adds that this was one of the scripts that came to her during the making of 'KISS'.

“Quite a few filmmakers were keen to cast me in their films. But I wanted to wait for the release of 'KISS 'before taking up my next. However, I felt that among a whole lot of stories that were narrated, the role sketched by Chethan Kumar for a heroine was haunting and different, and that got me interested in this subject,” she recalls.

Sreeleela points out that viewers should not expect any shades of 'KISS' in 'Bharaate', as her character here is in complete contrast from her first film.

“I was paired opposite a newcomer like Viraat in my debut film, but Bharaate allowed me to work with a star. It turns me into a commercial heroine.

"The rapport that I had with the 'KISS' team is something I can’t expect anywhere else. It was a long journey and we worked together as a family. When I entered the sets of 'Bharaate', I experienced a different vibe. I did not talk at all, and, to be frank, I was there to finish the job and leave. I didn’t know how to behave, how to convey things opposite a star. But Sriimurali took extra effort to make me comfortable. That’s when I started opening up on the sets. He did not hesitate to accept my request whenever I wanted a rehearsal. Secondly, the film allowed me to showcase my skills in Bharatanatyam, horse riding, playing the veena, etc.,” she says.

During the process of working in 'Bharaate', Sreeleela realised that Chethan has his own signature style when it comes to making commercial films.

“I was in the melee of a huge star cast. These were so many artistes, and initially, they were all forging their on-screen relationships with other actors.

"These were the artistes I had been watching all my life on screen. I was lucky to meet so many of them on the sets, who thought so much about films I never knew. Suggestions came my way at every point when I faced the camera for 'Bharaate',” she says.

The actor, who likes challenges, had to experience a few risky situations during the shooting. During a song shoot, she went rolling down the mountain.

“I was wearing a huge gown, and it was a helicopter shot. Sriimurali and I had to shoot a sequence together, and later, I had to run and hide. We were standing at the top of the mountain. While running back quickly, I slipped, and went rolling down the mountain. I looked down, but couldn’t see the bottom. Luckily, a stone stopped me. I made sure I took part in the next shot, only to overcome fear," she says.