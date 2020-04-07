Home Entertainment Kannada

Trailer, audio of Karmaneye Vadhikaraste to be out soon

The film features Pratheek, who makes his debut with Divya, Tsering Dolma and Ugramm Manju in the main cast.

Karmanye Vadhikaraste, which created a lot of buzz with its teaser, is ready to hit the theatres. The makers are now waiting for the government to lift the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film features Pratheek, who makes his debut with Divya, Tsering Dolma and Ugramm Manju in the main cast. The team is currently getting ready to release the trailer, following which the audio will be launched on the DBeats music channel. 

According to debutant director Sri Hari Anand, the film is an engaging thriller that revolves around a stone with a history that goes back centuries, and a cat and mouse game between the good and bad to find it. The film is produced by Avani Productions, with Ramesh Ramaiah backing the project.The film has songs composed by Ritvik Muralidhar and sung by Sanjith Hegde, Ananya Bhat and Ashwini Joshi. Karmanye Vadhikaraste has Uday Leela handling the cinematography while Vijeth Chandra has done the editing.

