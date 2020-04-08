Home Entertainment Kannada

Telugu hit 'Evaru' to be adapted into Kannada?

The Telugu film, which was termed as one of the best Telugu films in 2019, featured Adivi Sesh in the lead role.

The Telugu version was inspired by the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest, which was also made in Hindi as Badla; while Adivi Sesh played the lead in Telugu, the name of actor Diganth has been doing the rounds for the lead role in the Kannada version 

Evaru, a crime thriller directed by Venkat Ramji, is now set to be remade in Kannada. The Telugu film, which was termed as one of the best Telugu films in 2019, featured Adivi Sesh in the lead role. For the Kannada version, the name of actor Diganth has been doing the rounds. 

According to a source, a big production house will be marking its entry into Sandalwood through this film. It is also said that the technical crew from Telugu will be helming the Kannada version as well. The preparation work for the new project, including the dialogue writing, has been going on, and the production house was ready to make an official announcement. However, lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak has now put everything on hold, and details of the project will be revealed when normalcy is restored in the entertainment industry. 

Interestingly, Evaru was an adaptation of the Spanish film, The Invisible Guest, which featured Regina Cassandra as the female lead. Hindi film Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu, was also an official adaptation of the Spanish film, jointly made by Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. 

Meanwhile, Diganth has a handful of projects lined up, including Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2, Raghavendra M Naik-directed Marigold, and a yet-to-be-titled project helmed by Vinayak Kodsara. All the three films are currently in shooting stages.

