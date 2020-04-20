Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Hariprriya gets behind the scenes of 'Neer Dose', talks about effects of smoking

Actor Hariprriya has used the lockdown time to remind the audience of her role of Bellulli alias Kumudha in Neer Dose.

Actor Hariprriya

Actor Hariprriya

By Express News Service

The actor has written a blog to get behind the scenes of the film, and shares her experience of working in director Vijayaprasad’s film, and the effects of smoking. The film starred Jaggesh in the lead role, and had Dattanna and Sumalatha playing pivotal roles.

The actor says Neer Dose pushed her to learn the art of holding a cigarette and puffing it. “I never thought I would be smoking, but here I was, with a cigarette between my fingers and completely lost on what to do with it,” says Hariprriya who further explains how she went about taking tips from her brother and friends who were smokers.

“I had always been trying to convince them to quit smoking. Who knew one day them smoking would come in handy to me,” she mentions. 

Hariprriya also wonders how people are addicted to smoking as it tastes very bad, and adds that it had a bad effect on her.

“I started getting migraine every time and it still affects me even today after four years. However, the appreciation and the outcome of the movie made it all worth it,” says Hariprriya, while also reminding the readers of Mukesh’s line - ‘Smoking Kills’.

TAGS
Sandalwood Hariprriya Kannada Films

