Here’s why team Trivikrama needs to visit Australia

The team, which has filmed the scenes and songs in various locations in Bengaluru, Dandeli, Rajasthan and Bangkok, is now left with the shooting of two songs, which needs to be done in Australia.

A still from 'Trivikrama'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Vikram Ravichandran is making his acting debut with Trivikrama. If all had gone according to the plan, the film, directed by Sahana Murthy, was scheduled to hit theatres on May 30, on the occasion of the birthday of the actor’s father (Ravichandran).

However, the coronavirus outbreak has put everything in a state of uncertainty. The team, which has filmed the scenes and songs in various locations in Bengaluru, Dandeli, Rajasthan and Bangkok, is now left with the shooting of two songs, which needs to be done in Australia. Director Narasimha, who is ready with the film, is waiting for the lockdown period to get over, and hoping he is able to shoot the two tracks soon.

"April 14 is when we had scheduled to be in Australia for the last leg of the shooting, which couldn’t take place. We are now in a position that we can’t even change the location from Australia, as the production house has already paid an advance amount to the concerned authorities. So cannot think of an alternative," says the director, sharing the latest still of the film with CE.

"Post the coronavirus outbreak, even after getting permission to shoot there, there will be a lot of procedures that we have to go through. Unlike earlier, everything is expected to get tough now. The production house, actors as well as the rest of the team are waiting for the lockdown to be lifted to that we can discuss the next course of action," he adds.

Trivikrama, which comes with the tag line,  High Voltage Love Story, marks the debut of Akanksha Sharma. The model-turned-actor who shot to fame with Do Din, an Indian pop romantic single, is now making her tinsel town debut in a Kannada film.

The film, produced by Sommanna and Suresh, under the banner of Gowri Entertainers marks actor Rohit Roy’s debut in Kannada. He will be seen in the role of an antagonist. The romantic drama also has Akshara Gowda, Chikkanna Sadhu Kokila, Suchendra Prasad, Shivamani, Adi Lokesh and Telugu actor Jayaprakash playing prominent roles.

The film has Arjun Janya composing the music while lyrics have been written by Nagendra Prasad. Trivikrama has two cinematographers — Santhosh Rai Pathaje and Guru Prashant Rai —handling the camera.

