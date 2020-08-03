Tharun Kishore Sudhir begins scripting for his first historical subject starring Darshan

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sandalwood has been abuzz with talks of Challenging Star Darshan, director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, and producer Umapathy S teaming up for a historical flick. In a tweet, the director confirmed the project on Saturday.

“With blessings of Varamahalakshmi, started script work of my next project with #DBoss for @Umapathyfilms, May all ur wishes and blessings shower as always (sic),” director Tharun Kishore Sudhir said on his Twitter handle, informing his fans that he has begun the scriptwriting on the auspicious day.

Darshan

The trio is coming together after Roberrt, which is yet to be released, and is said to be the actor’s 57th project. Popular as a commercial hero, Darshan has carried a penchant for playing historical characters.

The actor has played the role of Sangolli Rayanna, and will be seen as Madakari Nayaka in Rajendra Singh Babu’s directorial, made under Rockline Venkatesh’s production.

According to the grapevine, the actor will be portraying the revolutionary freedom fighter, Sindhura Lakshmana, in Tharun Sudhir’s directorial.

This will be the first historical subject being attempted by Chowka and Roberrt director.

The character of Sindhura Lakshmana is closely related to Tharun, since his father, well-known actor and theatre artiste, Sudhir, played Lakshmana 10-15,000 times in the historical play which was staged for almost 20 years.

For the people of Uttara Karnataka, Sudhir still remains popular as Lakshmana. Tharun, who has soaked in intricate details of his personality, is now giving it a cinematic presence with Darshan in the lead role.

Tharun says it is a pleasure for him to get associated with Darshan again, and it is his first attempt at making a historical film.

“Whether it is with his looks or his role, my constant effort has been to portray Darshan in different shades, and bring out a unique element that enhances his character, which is something the audience has never seen before. That was what was brought about in his pivotal role in Chowka. It will be seen in Roberrt, and also in my next project with him,” says Tharun, adding.

“This will be my first historical subject, and I am glad to be collaborating with Darshan, and also producer Umapathy.”

The director also mentions that while he will be focusing on this historical project, he will also be working as a creative head for other projects coming his way.

Meanwhile, he is looking forward to the release of Roberrt. The commercial entertainer was initially slated to have a summer release, but it was pushed further due to the pandemic. The team is waiting for the situation to get normal, before chalking out a plan to take it to theatres.

The director, who will be collaborating with the actor and producer after Roberrt, says his constant effort has been to portray the Challenging Star in different shades, and this will be his focus in his next project too.