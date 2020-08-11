23 yrs on, Darshan's acting career goes strong 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan, popularly known as The Challenging Star of Sandalwood, completes 23 years in the Kannada film industry on August 11, and fans of the actor, who fondly address him as DBoss, are celebrating the occasion with enthusiasm. Joining them are industry colleagues of Darshan. Actors Prem, Prajwal Devaraj, and Abhishek Ambareesh took to their social media platforms to release a common display picture, showing a poster of his upcoming film, Roberrt, attached with the hashtag, 23yearsofBossism. The hashtag soon became a trend online.

Darshan, the son of well-known actor Thoogudeepa Srinivas, started his acting career on the small screen, while simutaneously working as a technician in Sandalwood for a year before he made his first silver screen appearance in Mahabharatha, which was released on August 11, 1997. He later stepped in as a hero with Majestic, and went on to become one of the tops stars in the industry.

He continues to achieve commercial success, delivering box office hits time and again over the years. The actor, who has done 52 films so far, has managed to create a huge fan following in Karnataka and across the world. Popular as a mass hero, he has become equally known for his portrayal of historical and mythological characters.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s fans are looking forward to the release of his upcoming 53rd film, Roberrt. Directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and produced by S Umapathy, the movie also features Asha Bhat as the female lead, along with Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Chikkanna and Shivaraj K R Pete in the ensemble cast. Roberrt, which has music composed by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj, was originally supposed to have a summer 2020 release, but it got postponed due to the pandemic. The makers are yet to announce the new release date.

The actor’s next is a historical film, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka.