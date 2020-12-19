Home Entertainment Kannada

Father-son duo Devaraj-Prajwal to be back on silver screen for director Gurudatha Ganiga’s next action thriller

Father-son duo Devaraj and Prajwal will be back on the silver screen for director Gurudatha Ganiga’s next 

Published: 19th December 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

The actor along with producer B Kumar and director Gurudatha Ganiga

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj seems to be heading towards a jam-packed year. The Dynamic Prince of Sandalwood will be teaming up with director Gurudatha Ganiga for an action thriller. The latter made his directorial debut with Ambi Ning Vayyasayatho, starring Rebel Star Ambareesh in the lead role.

Two years since the movie’s release, he had been scouting for a good script and actor, and is now ready with his second project. The yet-to-be-titled film, which revolves around the issue of human trafficking, also brings back the father-son combination of Prajwal and his father, Devaraj, who will also be seen in a prominent role. The last time the two came together was in PC Shekar’s Arjuna.

Devaraj

The film will be produced by Kumar B, the distributor in Gandhinagar, who has now got into production under the banner, Bangalore Kumar Films. The makers, who are currently in the pre-production stages, plan to start the project early next year.

They have finalised the locations in Bengaluru and KGF for the shooting. Meanwhile, the team is getting ready to launch the film’s title along with the first look in mid-January. The makers have so far brought on board Abhimanyu Sadanandan, the DOP of Mundina Nildana, for this project, and talks are on with others to join the cast and the crew.

TAGS
Prajwal Devaraj Devaraj Gurudatha Ganiga
