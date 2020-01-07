'Salaga' teaser to be out on actor, director Duniya Vijay’s birthday

By Express News Service

The first song, Suri Anna, of Salaga, composed by music director Charan Raj was released on Sunday amid much fanfare. The film is directed by actor Duniya Vijay and produced by K P Sreekanth. Shivarajkumar was the chief guest for the occasion, and celebrities from various fields, including members of the film fraternity, cricketers and some police officials, attended the event.

Duniya Vijay

Another attraction at this song launch was that 10 directors come together to share the stage, including Tharun Sudhir, Gurudutt, Raghuram, Yogi G Raj, Narthan, Dr Suri, AP Arjun, Pavan Wadeyar, Chethan Kumar and Mahesh Kumar. The audio was launched by Shivanna, and the event also saw the presence of actors Dhananjay, and Sanjana Anand, as part of the lead cast.

The song is about drinking, and has already caught the attention of the audience. Meanwhile, the makers are planning to unveil the Salaga teaser on January 20, on the occasion of Duniya Vijay’s birthday. The film is set in the backdrop of the underworld, and blends elements of love and action.

The film’s music rights have been bagged by A2 music. Salaga comes with a host of interesting actors in the supporting cast, such as Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao, and Yash Shetty. The big-budget action entertainer will be out on February 23, the day Vijay’s blockbuster film, Duniya, was released.