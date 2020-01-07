Home Entertainment Kannada

'Salaga' teaser to be out on actor, director Duniya Vijay’s birthday

The film’s audio release, launched by Shivarajkumar on Sunday, was a gala affair attended by celebrities from various field.

Published: 07th January 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Duniya Vijay

Duniya Vijay

By Express News Service

The first song, Suri Anna, of Salaga, composed by music director Charan Raj was released on Sunday amid much fanfare. The film is directed by actor Duniya Vijay and produced by K P Sreekanth. Shivarajkumar was the chief guest for the occasion, and celebrities from various fields, including members of the film fraternity, cricketers and some police officials, attended the event.

Duniya Vijay 

Another attraction at this song launch was that 10 directors come together to share the stage, including Tharun Sudhir, Gurudutt, Raghuram, Yogi G Raj, Narthan, Dr Suri, AP Arjun, Pavan Wadeyar, Chethan Kumar and Mahesh Kumar. The audio was launched by Shivanna, and the event also saw the presence of actors Dhananjay, and Sanjana Anand, as part of the lead cast. 

The song is about drinking, and has already caught the attention of the audience. Meanwhile, the makers are planning to unveil the Salaga teaser on January 20, on the occasion of Duniya Vijay’s birthday. The film is set in the backdrop of the underworld, and blends elements of love and action.

The film’s music rights have been bagged by A2 music. Salaga comes with a host of interesting actors in the supporting cast, such as Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao, and Yash Shetty. The big-budget action entertainer will be out on February 23, the day Vijay’s blockbuster film, Duniya, was released.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Salaga Duniya Vijay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
Video
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp