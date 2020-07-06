Home Entertainment Kannada

PRK Productions to bankroll medical thriller

The film, titled O2, will be directed by debutants Raghav and Prashanth Raj; joining hands with Puneeth Rajkumar’s production house is Radhakrishna Reddy
 

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

After having made films like Kavaludaari and Maybazar 2016, and upcoming LAW, and French Biriyani PRK Productions, is now looking at a medical thriller. Titled O2, the production, house created by Puneeth Rajkumar and producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, is sifting through good content and hunting for fresh talent.     

Interestingly, Radhakrishna Reddy, who made his directorial debut with Mayabazar, will be joining hands with PRK as a producer. He has taken on board two new directors, Prashanth Raj, and Raghav, who will wield the megaphone. While Raghav is a tattoo artiste, Prashanth, is an architect, but both find common interests in filmmaking.  

“The O2 script is the hard work of these two directors, who have worked on the script over the past four years. When they met me, they came with 20 drafts of their story. When they returned for feedback, I felt it was fresh content that could worked on-screen. So, I decided to be a part of the project. Everything fell in place when I got them to meet Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar), who shared my line of thinking. After all the discussions we brought them on board,” explains Radhakrishna. 

Raghav and Prashanth who met in film school are said to have really focussed on the storyline. “It’s a rare subject since it is set against the medical backdrop. We had bounced the script to a couple of directors, including Raj B Shetty, who gave valuable feedback,” Radhakrishna explains. The makers have completed the auditions which were held online, and found a lot of youngsters interested in being a part of the project. While the team has short-listed a few names, they are now waiting to conduct the final round of auditions before finalising the cast.
 

