French Biriyani trailer to be out on July 16

The Danish Sait-starrer, created by PRK Productions and directed by Pannaga Bharana, will see a global  OTT release on July 24

A still from 'French Biryani'

By Express News Service

Today’s menu: drama, action, and comedy! Serving the trailer on July 16,” (sic), tweeted Puneeth Rajkumar, who also unveiled the latest poster of the film, and gave details about the upcoming film, French Biriyani.

The much-awaited film, created by PRK Productions and directed by Pannaga Bharana, will be among the slew of movies to have a global release on July 24 on Amazon Prime Videos. It will be released alongside  Shakuntala Devi, and La.

The film is based on a real incident and features Danish Sait in the lead role, along with Sal Yusuf and Disha Madan, Rangayana Raghu, Nagabhusan and Sindhu Srinivasmurthy. French Biriyani is a quirky comedy produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudutt A Talwar. It has cinematography by Karthik and music by Vasuki Vaibhav.

