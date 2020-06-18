Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Yash’s next to put Kannada talent on the national map

Yash, who became a National name after the blockbuster success of Prashanth Neel’s pan-Indian film, KGF, has a lot riding on his next, considering the number of eyes watching his move.

Published: 18th June 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Yash’s next to put Kannada talent on the national map

Actor Yash’s next to put Kannada talent on the national map

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Adding fuel to the speculations of Yash collaborating with Mufti director Narthan for his upcoming project, it has now come to light that the actor-director duo have now moved on to the next level of discussions. Our source tells us that KGF’s Rocky Bhai and Narthan are making use of the lockdown to lock down a script for their film. Narthan is said to be visiting Yash’s office frequently to work on it.

Yash, who became a National name after the blockbuster success of Prashanth Neel’s pan-Indian film, KGF, has a lot riding on his next, considering the number of eyes watching his move. Knowing the actor’s working pattern of concentrating on one project at a time, any further announcement about his next film after KGF will be made only after work on the sequel is done.

Although the actor is being offered films by some of the biggest names from other South Indian industries and Hindi cinema, it is heartening to note that Yash is using his pan-Indian appeal to put Kannada filmmakers on the National map.

 Meanwhile, Yash is waiting to resume shooting for KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel, which has a 25-day schedule planned. Hombale Productions are working towards maintaining the initial release date of October 23. The film, which has raised huge expectations, features Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead, and will also mark the Kannada debut of  Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sandalwood Kannada Films

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
Video
School heads will have a colour coded booklet wheat grinding slips. (File photo| PTI)
Lockdown hits farmers' produce, TNIE extends helping hand to make sale
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp