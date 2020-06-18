Actor Yash’s next to put Kannada talent on the national map

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Adding fuel to the speculations of Yash collaborating with Mufti director Narthan for his upcoming project, it has now come to light that the actor-director duo have now moved on to the next level of discussions. Our source tells us that KGF’s Rocky Bhai and Narthan are making use of the lockdown to lock down a script for their film. Narthan is said to be visiting Yash’s office frequently to work on it.

Yash, who became a National name after the blockbuster success of Prashanth Neel’s pan-Indian film, KGF, has a lot riding on his next, considering the number of eyes watching his move. Knowing the actor’s working pattern of concentrating on one project at a time, any further announcement about his next film after KGF will be made only after work on the sequel is done.

Although the actor is being offered films by some of the biggest names from other South Indian industries and Hindi cinema, it is heartening to note that Yash is using his pan-Indian appeal to put Kannada filmmakers on the National map.

Meanwhile, Yash is waiting to resume shooting for KGF Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel, which has a 25-day schedule planned. Hombale Productions are working towards maintaining the initial release date of October 23. The film, which has raised huge expectations, features Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead, and will also mark the Kannada debut of Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.