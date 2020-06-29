Sindhura Lakshmana in the making?

Home Entertainment Kannada

There are reports that Darshan, director Tharun Kishore Sudhir and producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda will be teaming up for a historical drama, Sindhura Lakshmana. The speculations arose after the producer registered the title under his Umapathy Films banner. 

The buzz is that Sindhura Lakshmana would be the trio’s second project together after the upcoming Roberrt. It is also learned that the actor, director, and producer have been discussing making a film on the popular rebel hero and freedom fighter from Karnataka and his struggle against the British.

However, when the director and producer were contacted, they did not wish to divulge any kind details and stressed that their current focus is only on the release of Roberrt. “Yes, the title Sindhura Lakshmana has been registered under our home banner, but apart from this, there is nothing I would like say about this project,” says producer Umapathy.

Since Darshan is known to have a penchant for historical and mythological dramas, and has often mentioned that it is a delight to work in such projects, it is unsurprising that his name is doing the rounds for portraying  the titular character Veera Sindhura Lakshmana. If confirmed, this will join the list of his other historical and mythological dramas like Krantiveera Sangolli Rayana, Kurukshetra, and the upcoming Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka.

Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka, also a project about a popular rebel hero and freedom fighter, is being made under Rockline Productions and will be directed by Rajendra Singh Babu. Talking about a possible collaboration with Darshan again, director Tharun says, “I am ready to wield the megaphone for Darshan sir at any time.

Whether it is a historical drama or any other project, there is no second thought about it. But right now, we are concentrating only on Roberrt.” The makers of Roberrt are looking for a right release date for the film.
Meanwhile, Darshan is working with Milana director Prakash Jayaram for a film and the actor has also given his nod for a project with Yajamana producer Shylaja Nag. 

With the coronavirus pandemic making things uncertain in the film industry, there is no clarity yet about when shootings will resume and when new projects will go on floors. As for the Roberrt trio coming together for Sindhura Lakshmana, we will have to wait for the production house to make an official announcement.

