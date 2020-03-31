Home Entertainment Kannada

Well-known singers to lend voice for songs in Pavan Wadeyar's Raymo

The musical love story stars Ishan and Ashika Ranganath; the makers are left with a fight sequence and two songs to shoot and are working on the postproduction details now

Published: 31st March 2020 09:19 AM

Director Pavan Wadeyar and team

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Googly director Pavan Wadeyar has almost completed the shoot for his upcoming movie, Raymo, and is left with just two songs and a fight sequence to film. Raymo has Ishan and Ashika Ranganath sharing screen space for the first time. The team had completed the dubbing and editing before the lockdown, and the director has also done the final trimming at home. Pavan Wadeyar is now hoping that the country will soon break free from COVID-19, and he will get to travel to the Himalayas and Rajasthan to complete the shooting.

“We don’t have an alternative, and will have to wait until we get permission to travel outside the state,” he tells CE, sharing the latest stills from the film, which has also been shot in various foreign locations like Bangkok, Malaysia, South Africa and Singapore. Pavan Wadeyar, who has watched the rushes of his film, is happy with the way it has shaped up. “Raymo is a love story apt for the present generation.

It is also a musical, with seven songs. I have joined hands with music director Arjun Janya for the first time, and both of us together have churned out good tunes,” says the director, who is planning to sign up well-known singers like Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Sanjith Hegde, Sid Sriram and Indu Nagaraj to lend their voices for various songs in Raymo.

The film features Ishan as a singer and a guitar player, and the actor has undergone an image makeover for his character. The cast also includes senior actors Madhoo and Sarathkumar playing pivotal roles. Raymo has cinematographer Vaidi cranking the camera. Meanwhile, ask Pavan about his plans for the next project, and he reveals that he will be teaming up once again with Raymo producer CR Manohar for a project, and will also be directing another film for Ishan.

