Family pack makers reveal fresh stills

By Express News Service

The shooting of Family Pack, bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, is almost 60 per cent complete. The makers have revealed fresh stills from the film starring Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar on the occasion of Deepavali.

Shooting for the comedy entertainer, directed by Arjun Kumar, was started on Sept. 21. The team will now resume the shooting in December. Family Pack is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar in association with Likith and Deshraj Rai.

It is packed with a host of artistes, including Rangayana Raghu, who plays a major role, along with Sihi Kahi Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Padmaja Rao, Sharmitha Gowda, Sadhu Kokila, Chandu Gowda, Shivaram, Nagabhushan, Raghu Gowda, Shruthi Sampath, and Krishna Hebbale.

More actors are expected to join in the fourth schedule. The film will bring back director Arjun and actor-producer, Likith together for the second time, after Sankashta Kara Ganapathi. Family Pack has dialogues written by Masti, while music has been composed by Gurukiran and cinematography is by Uday Leela.