Veeram will get me back to doing a film like Gelaya and Gulama, says Prajwal Devaraj

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj has had a busy post-lockdown period. He has wrapped up the shooting of the pending song for Inspector Vikram, a film directed by Narasimha, and is now gearing up to start shooting for his next project, Veeram, from Dec. 6.

The Dynamic Prince will don a new look in Khadar Kumar’s directorial debut, and will be seen sporting long hair. Excited about the upcoming shooting for Veeram, Prajwal says, “Even though this will be Khadar Kumar’s first film, I had heard a lot about him from friends in the industry. Excitement was also in store for me when I heard the script, and I am waiting to get into the character he has sketched for me.”

​Prajwal says Khadar’s script reminded him of his films, Gelaya and Gulama. “A lot of people have been asking me to get back to doing a film like Gelaya or Gulama. Veeram will be on those lines,” reveals the actor. He plays legendary actor Vishnuvardhan’s fan, and will have two shades in the film.

Rachita Ram will star as the female lead, and she will be sharing screen space with Prajwal for the first time. The film has an interesting cast line-up, and also features Srinagar Kitty and Shruthi in pivotal roles.

“Shruthi plays my sister while Srinagar Kitty is my brother in the film,” says Prajwal, and adds, “Both Kitty and I had a photoshoot done recently, and this is a combination that the audience will love to watch on the big screen.”

The film is produced by KM Shashidhar under the banner, Disha Entertainers.

The team will begin the first schedule in Mysuru, and finish it in a 30-day stretch. Veeram has music by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Lavith. Prajwal also has one song left to shoot for Ram Narayan’s Abbara, which has been pushed because the track requires them to travel abroad.

“I will be able to complete the song only when it is safe to travel abroad,” he says.