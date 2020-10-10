Reeshma Nanaiah waits to resume shoot for Prem’s 'Ek Love Ya' from October 12

By Express News Service

The acting bug has caught Reeshma Nanaiah, so much so the newcomer who is juggling her studies and acting career can’t wait to get back to the film sets of her debut film, Ek Love Ya. The film, directed by Prem, will be Raana’s debut launch vehicle with whom Reeshma will be sharing screen space. The romantic drama will also feature Rachita Ram in the lead role, along with Rakshita who will make a guest appearance.

Reeshma, who has been busy attending online classes until a couple of days ago, has now got busy with rehearsals, as she starts shooting for a song sequence from October 12, which is when the team plans to resume shooting.

“The first three days of the shoot will take place in Bengaluru, and will then move to Ooty after which some patchwork requires to be done,” says Reeshma, adding,‘‘The last time I faced the arc lights was in February, and it has been nearly eight months. Initially, I was okay with the lockdown, but later it started getting on my nerves. Though I tried to keep myself busy and fit with dancing and working out, there’s no better feeling than being in front of the camera,” she says.

Ek Love Ya is made under the banner Rakshita Film Factory, and has Arjun Janya scoring the music. Mahendra Simha is handling the cinematography.After Ek Love Ya, Reshma’s next will be Maarga. A commercial entertainer, it marks the directorial debut of Mohan, and will see her sharing screen space with Chetan and Kushi. “Maarga will be my second film, and I am yet to begin shoot for it,” she says.