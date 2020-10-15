Director Guruprasad to end Dhananjay’s 'Badava Rascal' in exciting way

By Express News Service

The film, made under the banner of Daali Pictures, will be the first production venture coming from the actor’s banner; the action family entertainer will show the Eddelu Manjunatha director in the climax shot, and also feature director Vijaya Prasad in an important role

Dhananjay’s upcoming Badava Rascal has been wrapped up, and director Shankar Guru as well as the actor are happy to have director-actor Guruprasad as part of the climax sequences. It was an exciting moment for the director to have his mentor play a part in his debut venture. “He has been my guru, and except for Matta, I have worked as an assistant in all his films, right from Eddelu Manjunatha. I got to know Dhananjay on the sets of Director’s Special.

Since Badava Rascal is an action family entertainer, we wanted to bring a magical end to the film, and I could think of only Guruprasad in a guest appearance. I expressed the thought to Dhananjay, and he said okay. We then discussed this with Guruprasad, who readily agreed and even completed his shooting — in his signature style,” says the director, adding, “Guruprasad’s two-minute sequence will definitely hold the viewers’ attraction at the end of the film.”

The film features Amrutha Iyengar in the lead role, along with Nagabhushan and Tara in the cast. It has music composed by Vasuki Vaibhav and cinematography by Preetha Jayaram.Badava Rascal is Dhananjay’s first production venture made under his Daali Pictures, and he is thrilled with the journey. “Our film is a fun ride. We wanted an interesting end, which will have the entire cast coming together. We were looking for an important character, and our unanimous choice was only Guruprasad. The director too was more than happy to be a part of our project,” says Dhananjay, who has also brought in frame director Vijaya Prasad to play an important role.

That Dhananjay’s fans are also a part of the film is another attraction, says Shankar, adding, “Dhananjay’s fans lent a lot of support in the last schedule. They stood by us during this pandemic situation. Joining the team were also 100 auto drivers who drove their vehicles and made sure to complete the schedule with a bang.”