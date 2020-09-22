Home Entertainment Kannada

'Window Seat' first-look to be unveiled on September 24

Anchor-turned-actor Sheetal Shetty, who is making her directorial debut with Window Seat, is coming up with the film’s first-look poster on Thursday.

Anchor-turned-actor Sheetal Shetty, who is making her directorial debut with Window Seat, is coming up with the film’s first-look poster on Thursday. An announcement in this regard was made by the debutant director on her social media account, where she also shared a few details about the film.

Window Seat features Nirup Bhandari in the lead role, along with Sanjana Anand and Armutha Iyengar, and the first look will be unveiled on Sept. 24 at 11 am,” she says.

The story of the movie has been written by Sheetal Shetty. It is a romantic thriller in which Nirup Bhandari is playing the role of a guitarist. The film is bankrolled by Phantom producer Manjunath Gowda.

It is now in the post-production stages, and the makers hope to release it by the end of 2020. Window Seat’s music has been composed by Arjun Janya and cinematography is by Vignesh Raj. It will also feature Ravi Shankar in a prominent role alongside Suraj and theatre artiste Lekha.

