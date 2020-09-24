Yash doubles his daily workout regime for KGF 2

By Express News Service

Yash is all set to get back to the sets of KGF Chapter 2, the much-awaited sequel to his 2018 pan-Indian blockbuster directed by Prashanth NeelYash is currently undergoing intensive training to get into the best shape possible before joining the shooting, which finally started last month after multiple delays due to the global pandemic. He will be joining the sets soon.

A source close to Yash shares, “Yash is going the extra mile and has doubled up on his workout routines while preparing to get back on the sets and start shooting for KGF Chapter 2. His daily workout routine is broken down into different sets of exercises.”

Talking about the actor’s daily routine, the source continues, “Yash starts his day super early around 6 am with half an hour of cardio. Following which he starts weight training and ab workouts that take up an hour and then another cardio session. Yash also works out in the evening with different exercises and heavyweight training, he is also on a very strict diet.”

KGF Chapter 2 is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year and will also see Sanjay Dutt essay the role of Adheera in the film. The other actors in the film include Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, and Raveena Tandon.