Home Entertainment Kannada

Kasthuri Mahal’s first look dropped

The story of the film, starring Shanvi  Srivastava and directed by Dinesh Baboo, is based on the latter’s personal experience, which he reveals through an interesting tagline, Fragrance from the past

Published: 29th September 2020 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Shanvi Srivastava in Kasthuri Mahal

By Express News Service

Dinesh Baboo, who has brought in Shanvi Srivastava for his 50th directorial, Kasthuri Mahal has dropped the  first look. The film, which comes with an interesting tagline-- Fragrance from the past-- gives us a glimpse of the protagonist. Sporting an ethnic look in the backdrop of a heritage house, it sets the mood and atmosphere of this paranormal thriller.

The subject, based on a true incident, is derived from his personal experience, and this first look further raises the curiosity which has been building up. Along with Shanvi, Kasthuri Mahal will also feature Sruthi Prakash, Skanda, and Rangayana Raghu in prominent roles.

With Guminneni Vijay and PKH Dass handling the music and cinematography respectively, the team plans to begin shooting from October 5, at Kottigehara, Chickamagaluru. The entire picture will be shot in one stretched schedule. 

More from Entertainment Kannada.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Video
A flooded village in Nagaon district (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
AP Floods: River Krishna in spate, Central Water Commission advises ‘maximum’ caution
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp