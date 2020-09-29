Kasthuri Mahal’s first look dropped

By Express News Service

Dinesh Baboo, who has brought in Shanvi Srivastava for his 50th directorial, Kasthuri Mahal has dropped the first look. The film, which comes with an interesting tagline-- Fragrance from the past-- gives us a glimpse of the protagonist. Sporting an ethnic look in the backdrop of a heritage house, it sets the mood and atmosphere of this paranormal thriller.

The subject, based on a true incident, is derived from his personal experience, and this first look further raises the curiosity which has been building up. Along with Shanvi, Kasthuri Mahal will also feature Sruthi Prakash, Skanda, and Rangayana Raghu in prominent roles.

With Guminneni Vijay and PKH Dass handling the music and cinematography respectively, the team plans to begin shooting from October 5, at Kottigehara, Chickamagaluru. The entire picture will be shot in one stretched schedule.