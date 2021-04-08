Asha Bhat approached for Upendra-starrer Kabzaa?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Asha Bhat, who has won the hearts of Kannadigas with her Sandalwood debut Roberrt, is overwhelmed with the kind of response she has received from the audience for her role as well as for the film. The Kannu Hodiyake actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Junglee, is now in the process of taking up her next pan-India film.

According to the latest buzz, the actor has been approached for Kabzaa which stars Upendra. Director R Chandru, who has been scouting for a heroine who can fit into the retro character he has sketched, is said to have had his initial round of discussions with Asha, says our source. However, the makers are yet to confirm whether Asha will make it to Kabzaa.

All this will be known once the terms and conditions are agreed upon and the actor signs on the dotted line. Meanwhile, the shooting of Kabzaa, which resumed on March 3, is on in full swing with fight sequences and talkie portions currently being filmed. The team, which has come up with eight huge sets created by art director Shivakumar of KGF fame, has stunt master Ravi Varma choreographing the fights. Kabzaa set in the ‘90s is a gangster drama based on the underworld.

This film will also see Kichcha Sudeep playing the character of Bhargav Bhakshi, a pivotal role. The film, backed by MTB Nagaraj, is made with a huge budget and has been bankrolled by Siddheshwara Entertainers. The other cast of Kabzaa include Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas, Danish Akhtar Saifi, and Kamraj. The music of Kabzaa is scored by Ravi Basrur, while AJ Shetty is cranking the camera for the film while Mahesh Reddy will be the film’s editor. The mass commercial entertainer will be out in seven languages, including Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, and will be dubbed and released in Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali.