Ravichandran, director P Vasu collaborate for Drishyam 2 remake

By Express News Service

Ravichandran and P Vasu will team up again for the Kannada remake of Drishyam 2, titled Drishya 2. The duo earlier collaborated on the first film in the franchise, Drishya. Drishyam 2, directed by Jeetu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, premiered on Amazon Prime to a tremendous response, with remakes in Hindi and Telugu on the cards.

The makers of the Kannada remake, E4 Entertainment, announced the remake today, on the festive occasion of Ugadi. E4 Entertainment also produced the 2014 film. Navya Nair, Aarohi Narayan, Unnati, Asha Sharath and Prabhu, who were part of Drishya, will also be part of the sequel. Actor Pramod Shetty has been roped in as a new addition, while the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised.

The cinematography of the film will be handled by Seetharam GSV. The makers are yet to finalise the music director. The film will be produced by Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi. The project is currently slated to begin production i n May.