Lagaam to commence shooting next week

Muhurath of political satire starring Upendra to be held today, film directed by K Madesh to be shot in Mysuru entirely

Published: 18th April 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 10:52 AM

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The Upendra-K Madesh project Lagaam’s muhurath is to be held on Monday, as the makers plan to commence shooting from April 26. The Real Star, who is currently shooting for Kabzaa, has pushed shooting of director Shashank’s  next project, and will begin work for this film.

Upendra

“This is going to be a political satire, and revolves around money laundering,” says the director, who plans to dub and release the film in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film has Hariprriya playing the female lead along with Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Shobraj, among others joining the team.

“The film will bring together an ensemble cast, we are in the process of approaching noted Tollywood actors, Prabhu and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar to play a pivotal role in our film, and is yet to be finalised,” Madesh tells us.

The film was bankrolled by M R Gowda and the entire shooting will be canned in Mysuru. Lagaam has dialogues penned by M S Ramesh, Rajesh Kata will be cranking the camera and music will be composed by Sadhu Kokila.

Upendra has a string of films in various stages of production.  The Real Star’s Home Minister is yet to see its release while his two other projects Trishulam, and Buddhivantha 2 is in the last phase of shooting.

Hariprriya, who has worked with Baragaru Ramachandrappa for Amruthamathi, meanwhile, will collaborate with the director for a biopic on Kasturba Gandhi, which is titled Thaayi Kasthoor Gandhi. She will also be associating with Upendra for Shashank’s yet-to-be titled film.

