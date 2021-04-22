Shantiyannu Kaledukollabedi, another Kannada anthology in the making

By Express News Service

Anthologies seem to be the new trend in Kannada film industry. The latest film to join this fad is Shantiyannu Kaledukollabedi, an anthology comprising three films.

The first film is helmed by Vignesh Sheregar, who has previously worked as an assistant director in several Kannada and Tulu films. Vignesh’s short will be about human existence and this project marks his directorial debut.

The second story in Shantiyannu Kaledukollabedi explores the relationship between a mother and a child, and will be directed by Basuma Kodagu. The anthology will be wrapped up by director Shiva’s story about a village youth who shifts to the city and becomes a hacker.

Backed by Padmavati Studios, Shantiyannu Kaledukollabedi features Kartik, Harshitha, Indrajit, Sangeetha, Chandrakala Bhat, Rakesh, Sampat Shastri, and Kavya Kodagu among others. While Kalki Abhishek and John have composed music for the anthology, the lyrics have been written by Ajay R Vedanti and Yash Shukra.

