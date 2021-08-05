Padavi Poorva fourth shooting schedule resumes

By Express News Service

Makers of Padavi Poorva began the fourth shooting schedule on August 2 in Bengaluru. A few talkie portions of Hariprasad Jayanna’s directorial debut will be shot in the coming days. The team is currently shooting the film in a college and indoor shared some pictures from the sets with CE. Debutant actor Prithvi Shamanur, Anjali Anish, and the rest of the cast have joined the sets.

A still from Padavi Poorva

Padavi Poorva is set in the 90s and also features Yasho Shivakumar, who is making her debut as the lead in the film. After the Bengaluru schedule, the crew will be shifting to Mangaluru where the fifth and final schedule of the film will be shot. Meanwhile, Hariprasad is also working with the film’s composer Arjun Janya to bring out the songs in September. Padavi Poorva is bankrolled by Yogaraj Bhat and Ravi Shamanur and has cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.