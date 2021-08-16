STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vinay Krishna to direct Niranjan Sudhindra’s next

The romantic action drama has Sowmya Menon in the female lead, and the makers are in the process of roping in a big star for a prominent role 
 

Published: 16th August 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Namma Hudugaru.

A still from Namma Hudugaru.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Even as Niranjan Sudhindra awaits the release of his debut film Namma Hudugaru, the upcoming talent has already bagged his third outing. While his second film, Super Star, is in the last leg of phase, Niranjan will team up with Vinay Krishna for a film. For the latter, who made his directorial debut with Seizer, this will mark his second venture.

Trivikram Sapalya

The film, bankrolled by Trivikram Productions, has Malayalam actor Sowmya Menon making her debut in Kannada. She will be playing the female lead role in the film. The makers are also in talks with a few big Kannada stars for a prominent role in the movie.  An update about the same will be out soon.

Chandan Shetty is on board to score music for this yet-to-be-titled film produced by Trivikram Sapalya. The team has planned to begin the shoot in September. Other details and a first-look teaser of the film will be revealed on the occasion of Niranjan’s birthday on August 20.

Niranjan Sudhindra Namma Hudugaru Vinay Krishna Trivikram Productions Sowmya Menon
