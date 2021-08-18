Lasya Nagaraj is happy to be part of Drishya 2

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Lasya Nagaraj, who is known for her glamorous avatars in Sandalwood so far, is glad to have bagged a performance-oriented film like Drishya 2. Starring Ravichandran in the lead, and directed by P Vasu, Drishya 2 is the remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2, which released earlier this year. Without revealing details about her role, Lasya says, “I am extremely happy to be part of a big star cast. From the time I made my entry into the film industry, I have been waiting to be part of a project that offered me a performance-oriented role for a long time.

Lasya Nagaraj

I always wanted to be in an exciting character that is far away from the real me. This is something I got to experience while playing this role,” says Lasya, who was part of a 15-day schedule in Coorg, which she recently wrapped up.

“After playing a fair share of bubbly characters, playing such a role was challenging,” adds Lasya. Lasya reveals that it was her ad with Puneeth Rajkumar that caught the attention of director Vasu. “Initially even the director was skeptical because the input given about me was that I have mostly done only glamourous characters. But then after watching the ad, and seeing my performance while shooting, he said casting me was the right choice.

I was happy to receive such positive feedback from the veteran director,” says Lasya. Apart from Drishya 2, she also has Pruthvi Ambaar-starrer Life is Beautiful in the pipeline. The actor is also busy with two more projects. “One story is about a father-daughter relationship, and I am sharing screen space with senior actor, Sharath Lohitashwa. The other project is a female-oriented script, shooting for which will begin in September,” she says.