Lohith H to direct Shivarajkumar in Satyamangala

The director of Mummy Save Me will be collaborating with producer Krishna Sarthak

Published: 21st August 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 10:08 AM

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Director Lohith H, known for Mummy Save Me and Devaki, announced his next outing, which has turned out to be a big-ticket film. The director is collaborating with Century Star Shivarajkumar for a project, which will be produced by Krishna Sarthak (under the banner Krishna Creations). The film, which is titled Satyamangala, will be a commercial entertainer set in a forest backdrop. 

Poster of Satyamangala

The speculations about the new collaboration were doing the rounds in the industry for a while. Now, the makers have officially announced on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi. Interestingly, the talks about the project happened by accident on the sets of Shivanna’s upcoming film Bairagee. Lohit had met Shivanna at the shooting spot, and the latter asked him about the script the director was currently working on.

Shivanna was impressed by the idea and set up a meeting to discuss the story. By the end of it, the Century star had given his nod for the film, which will mark their first collaboration. Lohith got critical acclaim with his first two films - female-centric scripts starring Priyanka Upendra in the lead.

He is currently wrapping up his third film with Pruthvi Ambaar, which is in the last phase of shooting. The director has also turned producer and is bankrolling a handful of projects under his banner Friday Films. 

Shivanna is currently on the sets of Nee Siguvaregu, directed by Ram Dhulipudi. He will follow it up with his 125th project with Harsha, titled Vedha.  He will then start working on Satyamangala. 

